Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dog who has not had the best start in life is in desperate need of a loving foster family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smurf is now looking for a foster home and is described as a friendly boy who loves to sleep.

Smurf is in need of a loving foster home. | Pendle Dogs

Urging anyone interested not to judge a book by its cover, a spokesperson for dog rescue service Pendle Dogs said: “He might not win any beauty contests but he's had a hard life and has lots of scars to prove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all besotted with him, he’s such a friendly boy and he's just so funny to be around so please don't let the hard dog look put you off, he's ace!”

Smurf is a friendly boy and fun to be around. | Pendle Dogs

They added that they were looking for an experienced pet free, foster home for Smurf until they can get to know him better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He can also be placed with children over 10.

To help this special boy get a long wanted and much needed comfy place to stay you and read more about him click HERE.