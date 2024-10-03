Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of dogs with an unbreakable bond are in desperate need of a loving home together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adorable girl duo Lady - an 11 year old Jack Russell cross brown and white Staffy and Scampi - a seven year old black Patterdale cross are on the lookout for their forever home as a pair.

Partners in crime. | Animal Adotions UK

They are both described as very friendly girls to people and love every person they meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Meet Lancashire Police dog PD Bram who features on October calendar

A spokesperson for Animal Adoptions UK said: “We are looking for a home with a large garden as these two get stressed and anxious when on walks.

“We are looking for a quiet home for this pair with no other pets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would also suit a home with children aged 13 above.

If you think you could offer the duo a home please click HERE.