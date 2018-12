Part two of our three part series where Jack Dinsley looks back at what made the headlines in 2018.

This year has been a big year for news. In part one The Gazette looked back at what made the headlines in the first four months of 2018, and here’s what people were talking about from May to August.

1. May 1 - High street blues Keeping the shops on the high street is important but the support of the public needs to be consistent. Shops in Blackpool town centre were closing down and H&M, in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, was the next one to shut. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. May 25 - Desperate call to save Blackpools piers Heritage chiefs were looking at ways of trying to preserve the Blackpool piers. They were the only UK structures included on the New York-based World Monuments Watch in 2018. The council bid to American Express for 200,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. May 26 - Stepping out of the spotlight After 30 years of being in charge of the ever-famous, Blackpool Illuminations, Richard Ryan announced he would be moving onto new ventures. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. May 30 - Looking for love Former Miss Blackpool winner Kendall Rae-Knight searched for love on popular ITV dating show, Love Island. The former beauty queen wanted to find love after a previous relationship fell apart. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more