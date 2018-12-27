Recalling the most memorable events in Blackpool from January to April, 2018
Part one of our three part series where Jack Dinsley looks back at what made the headlines in 2018.
We dug into the archives to pull out 2018’s most memorable moments, starting with a review of the first four months of the year.
1. January 9 - End of an era for iconic mouse ride
Wild Mouse, which was one of Blackpool Pleasure Beachs most iconic rides was taken down. The ride which opened in 1958, and was the biggest ride to be built since the Second World War.
jpimedia
2. January 17 - Fighting the homeless curse
In the winter period of 2017, the amount of families that struggled to put food on the table had increased massively. This in turn put the pressure on food banks to deliver the goods.
jpimedia
3. January 22 - Remembering Blackpool legend, Jimmy Armfield
2018 saw the loss of legendary Blackpool footballer, Jimmy Armfield. A man who was well-respected for his work in sport, and then his journalism career at BBC Radio 5 Live.
jpimedia
4. January 29 - The Harrowing final moments aboard the Riverdance ferry
It had been 10 years since the disaster, which drew huge crowds to the Fylde coast. The 6,000-tonne-ship put Cleveleys on the map, with the ferry on the beach for the best part of a year.
jpimedia
