Scooby is one of RSPCA Lancashire East’s longest-staying dogs.

A loving, friendly dog who is ‘full of character’ has been waiting for a whole year to be adopted - and staff at the RSPCA can’t understand why.

The Lurcher dog arrived at the RSPCA branch last summer after his previous owner was unable to look after him.

He is only 21 months old - so has been waiting for a new home for more than half his life.

Scooby has only been in kennels for a month when he damaged his tail from being so bouncy.

The injury caused an arterial bleed and he had to have it amputated - but it hasn’t stopped him from making the most of life.

As a result of his injury and his frustration at being in kennels, he was put into foster care with Amy Robinson, an Animal Care Assistant at the branch while he waits for his forever home.

Amy said: “The first thing you will notice about Scooby is that he is very loving and extremely intelligent.

“He is a happy-go-lucky dog who is a huge character.

“Everyone at the branch thinks he is an amazing boy and we want nothing more than for him to go to a loving new home.”

Since being in foster care with Amy, Scooby has learned lots of commands and is being trained to walk nicely on a lead.

He would ideally suit a home than is willing to continue training him.

Amy added: "Scooby is quite an anxious boy and small changes can cause worry, so his new owner would need to be patient with him.

“He is very quirky and makes us giggle every day. He will give me a sigh if I ask him to do too many tricks before rewarding him.

“We often find half-eaten dental sticks shoved down the back of the sofa which he saves for later and he will let us know if we are sitting on one that he wants!

“He also absolutely loves a cuddle, but if you stop for too long he will give you a gentle nudge with his leg to remind you that he's waiting, and when that fails he will whine at you!

“He weighs 25kg (55lb) but believes he was born to be a lap dog as he will perch himself on your knee at any given moment!”

Scooby can be reactive when he sees a dog on a lead, however his reactivity is reduced when he is out on a walk with another dog.