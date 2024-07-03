3 . Chief

Say hello to four-year-old Chief - a lovely black and white domestic short hair. He can be unsure with meeting new people. However, once he gets to know you, he really is a sweetheart. Chief will let you give him and ear and chin scratches, he will even bop his head into your hand for more if he feels comfortable. Given his shyness and his need for space where necessary, he is best in a home where children are 14+ and can be rehomed with another cat as long as they are calm and not too boisterous.Photo: RSPCA Preston