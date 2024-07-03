Currently, 19 cats and dogs need rehomed including Bella, Rhubarb, Nika and Dodger.
Take a look at the adorable pictures and see if any of them would make your family complete.
At the time of going to press all information regarding these animals was correct.
If you are interested in learning more about any of them and their availabilty, click HERE or contact the branch on 01772 792553.
1. 19 RSPCA cats and dogs that need a new home
Could you help give any of these gorgeous cats and dogs a loving home?Photo: Canva/RSPCA Preston
2. Jude
Friendly and inquisitive one-year-old domestic short hair cat Jude has lots of love to give, and will happily come for a cuddle and lie on your knee. He loves all kinds of fuss. The only thing he isn't a fan of is being held for longer periods of time. He can live with another cat but they would need to be calm and well-mannered just like himself, and with children of any age who are cat savvy and who will know to be gentle and give him space whilst he settles into his new home.Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Chief
Say hello to four-year-old Chief - a lovely black and white domestic short hair. He can be unsure with meeting new people. However, once he gets to know you, he really is a sweetheart. Chief will let you give him and ear and chin scratches, he will even bop his head into your hand for more if he feels comfortable. Given his shyness and his need for space where necessary, he is best in a home where children are 14+ and can be rehomed with another cat as long as they are calm and not too boisterous.Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Missy
Missy is a loving and charismatic three-year-old domestic semi-long hair girl. The way to this girl's heart is definitely head scratches and she is very content with sitting on your lap, and making biscuits. She has also hopped onto a couple of shoulders. Missy can live with children of any age and may be able to live with an older cat who is relaxed and not going to want to play or be in her personal space but no dogs.Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Boots
Boots is a sweet eight-month-old white and black domestic short hair kitten. This playful and affectionate little boy has stolen the hearts of everyone who has encountered him. He can live with any cat-savvy children 8+ & understand he may need some time to settle in. He can live with another cat but the cat needs to equal him in playfulness or at least be tolerant of Boot's young at heart nature. No dogs can be in the home.Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Bella
Bella is a beautiful older 10-year-old terrier cross. Bella came in to RSPCA care after suffering severe injuries that required her to undergo intensive care, despite this and her age she is full of life and loves chasing her tennis ball around a field. She is looking for a home as the only animal and any children should be of secondary school age and understand when Bella has had enough and wants her own space.Photo: RSPCA Preston