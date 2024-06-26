Quilligan's Café Bar submits plans for a face lift to Blackpool Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well established Blackpool town centre cafe and bar has submitted plans to Blackpool Council for a face lift.

Earlier this month, Quilligan’s Cafe Bar, located at 89-95 Church Street submitted a planning application to update its external look.

The application is for the installation of new fascia signage, new internal window facing menu boards and new vinyl signs.

As the site, located right next to the Winter Gardens, is also a Grade II listed building, a planning application has been submitted seeking Listed Building Consent for the above changes.

The planning documents show the new signs are flat-cut acrylic and have a black background with gold acrylic lettering.

Either side of the word ‘Quilligan’s’ in larger font are the words ‘cafe’ and ‘bar’ in a smaller text.

The two new menu boards and vinyl will be then be placed within the two window panes located within unit no. 89 which is currently used as the kitchen serving the café.

The menu boards will be illuminated and the vinyl placed underneath will wear the Quilligan’s logo in gold with a dark blue background as per the existing logo.

Considered a firm favourite in Blackpool, Quilligans offers an all day menu featuring breakfast items, sandwiches, pasta dishes and roast dinners amongst other options.

Located within the iconic Winter Gardens, Quilligan’s is also home to panels created by the artist W.J. Neatby

In it’s history, the site had been used as a car salesroom, a Vernon Humpage shoe shop and then Blackpool Council transformed the empty shop space in the Winter Gardens Theatre Bar.