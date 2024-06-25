Plans for 5 new modern homes in Blackpool submitted to council
A planning application seeking to build five two storey homes on the land bounded by Chadwick Street and Erdington Road in Blackpool was submitted to the council earlier this month.
The 0.05 hectare site is surrounded by rows of terraced houses and is currently vacant but it had previously been home to the Trades and Social Club which ceased trading in 2011.
The applicant, Warden Construction Ltd, hopes to build five homes on the vacant land, each containing three bedrooms.
The homes all come with back gardens, of varying sizes, and are made of red facing brickwork with grey roofs, windows and doors.
The proposed site layout plan shows that the doorway to each house opens into a hall, with a toilet and stairwell one side, a kitchen to the otherside and a combined lounge/diner with a storage cupboardat the back.
On the second floor, each house contains two double rooms, one single room, a bathroom and a storage cupboard.
The Design and Access Statement states that three of the properties (plots 3, 4 and 5) have an internal floor area of 93sqm in accordance with the Government's Technical Housing Standards for a two-storey dwelling with an occupancy of five persons.
However it adds that “[d]ue to the shape of the site boundary to the rear of plots 1 and 2 the design has been modified to suit and therefore each of these properties has an internal floor area of 89.5sqm. However, the above ratio is in accordance with Blackpool Council's requirement that at least 20% of new dwellings on sites of five dwellings or more must meet the Nationally Described Space Standards.” You can see the full planning application here.
