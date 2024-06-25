Here are some of the housing developments underway in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legal agreements have been signed off as part of housing developments which are seeing hundreds of new homes being built in Blackpool.

Council chiefs have rubber-stamped agreements over highways and drainage work with developers who already have planning permission for investments across the town.

Schemes will see properties built for sale and rent at sites in Bispham, South Shore and central Blackpool.

They are –

Rowland Homes secured planning permission last November for 200 houses on the site of the former Bispham High School on Bispham Road. The scheme is made up of 87 three-bedroom homes, 73 four-bedroom homes and 40 two-bedroom homes, with the latter designated as affordable housing.

There are 56 homes earmarked for land north of existing housing at Regency Gardens, 42 homes for the south of the existing housing fronting Lorne Road and Headfort Close and 102 homes for the eastern part of the site, accessed from Bispham Road apart from six fronting onto Kylemore Avenue.

Homes are being built at the Foxhall Village site in the heart of Blackpool

Great Places Housing has taken over construction of the Foxhall Village site on Rigby Road. The project is delivering the final phase of 88 new homes on the western part of the site, with completion due in 2025. Properties include a mix of two, three and four bed homes for affordable rent.