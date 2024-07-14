Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of legendary rock band Queen are to experience another ‘kind of magic’ as an official tribute act have announced a new tour.

Rock legends Brian May and Roger Taylor have backed official Queen tribute band Queen Extravaganza as they announce a 25-date UK and Ireland tour for 2025 in celebration of 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody including a night at Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday February 19.

Queen tribute band Queen Extravaganza will be embarking on a 25-date UK and Ireland tour for 2025 in celebration of 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody. | Dave Nelson

With musicians hand-picked by Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 Years of Bohemian Rhapsody will visit 52 venues across Europe in early 2025. Roger said: “We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza – and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs.

“It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”

Brian added: “QuEx is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary.

“The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”

Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, bringing the spectacular show to fans around the world, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.

The 90-minute set is packed with more than 20 hits taken from Queen’s huge back-catalogue – with fans hailing the show as being the closest they can get to the original.

Alongside the incredible singalong classic Bohemian Rhapsody, fans can expect the biggest hits from the biggest band in the world, including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and many more.

As of yet the 2025 line-up is to be confirmed.

For a full list of venues and ticket puchases click HERE.