A street food takeaway that opened in Blackpool earlier this year has announced it will be adding a dining in option to its menu.

Currently, Market Street Kitchen located at 54 Talbot Road is focused solely on takeaway and delivery service but, due to popular demand, will be offering dining in from mid-August.

Although in its infancy, the street food business which serves up an array of foods including burgers, gyros, curries and cocktails, already boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor. Proprietor Joshua Collis said: “As a new street food establishment, we are dedicated to introducing innovative and current street food trends to Blackpool.

“We take pride in preparing all our offerings on-site, focusing on providing the healthiest renditions of popular dishes.

“Currently, we are focused on takeout and delivery services, with plans to commence dine-in operations from mid-August.”

Opening times for today are from 4pm until 7.15pm to allow staff to watch the England game.