Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire businesses have teamed up ahead of tonight’s tense England game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23 Penwortham businesses have made a video ahead of tonight's big game when England will battle against Spain.

Roberts & Co Estate Agents Preston

As the nation waits with bated breath for kick off at 8pm, Roberts & Co Estate Agents in Preston compiled the video to cheer on the England squad alongside the other businesses who can all be seen throwing and kicking a football to each other against back drop music of New Order’s World in Motion - lyrics to England’s World Cup 1990 song.

Loading....

Read More Euro 2024: Tesco issues major update on opening hours as England squad reaches football final in Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the reason behind the video, Roberts & Co Estate Agents said:”We love our community and love to see businesses supporting each other and England.”

Fanzones showing the game include:

The Flag Market in Preston.

The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Viva, Blackpool.

Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool.

Other venues showing the big game include the Counting House in Talbot Square; Walkabout on Queen Street; Ma Kelly’s Uncle Tom’s Sports Bar on Queen’s Promenade; Grosvenor Casino on South Promenade; The New Philly on Foxhall Road; Fubar’s Rum Bar on North Promenade; Revolution Blackpool; North Pier and South Pier; along with numerous bars across the resort.

Come on England we are all rooting for you!