23 Lancashire businesses team up to cheer on England with a video ahead of tonight's big game

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancashire businesses have teamed up ahead of tonight’s tense England game.

23 Penwortham businesses have made a video ahead of tonight's big game when England will battle against Spain.

Roberts & Co Estate Agents Preston

As the nation waits with bated breath for kick off at 8pm, Roberts & Co Estate Agents in Preston compiled the video to cheer on the England squad alongside the other businesses who can all be seen throwing and kicking a football to each other against back drop music of New Order’s World in Motion - lyrics to England’s World Cup 1990 song.

Loading....

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discussing the reason behind the video, Roberts & Co Estate Agents said:”We love our community and love to see businesses supporting each other and England.”

Fanzones showing the game include:

The Flag Market in Preston.

The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Viva, Blackpool.

Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool.

Other venues showing the big game include the Counting House in Talbot Square; Walkabout on Queen Street; Ma Kelly’s Uncle Tom’s Sports Bar on Queen’s Promenade; Grosvenor Casino on South Promenade; The New Philly on Foxhall Road; Fubar’s Rum Bar on North Promenade; Revolution Blackpool; North Pier and South Pier; along with numerous bars across the resort.

Come on England we are all rooting for you!

Related topics:EnglandLancashireVideoPenworthamSpainFootballPrestonCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice