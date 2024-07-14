23 Lancashire businesses team up to cheer on England with a video ahead of tonight's big game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
23 Penwortham businesses have made a video ahead of tonight's big game when England will battle against Spain.
As the nation waits with bated breath for kick off at 8pm, Roberts & Co Estate Agents in Preston compiled the video to cheer on the England squad alongside the other businesses who can all be seen throwing and kicking a football to each other against back drop music of New Order’s World in Motion - lyrics to England’s World Cup 1990 song.
Loading....
Discussing the reason behind the video, Roberts & Co Estate Agents said:”We love our community and love to see businesses supporting each other and England.”
Fanzones showing the game include:
The Flag Market in Preston.
The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Viva, Blackpool.
Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool.
Other venues showing the big game include the Counting House in Talbot Square; Walkabout on Queen Street; Ma Kelly’s Uncle Tom’s Sports Bar on Queen’s Promenade; Grosvenor Casino on South Promenade; The New Philly on Foxhall Road; Fubar’s Rum Bar on North Promenade; Revolution Blackpool; North Pier and South Pier; along with numerous bars across the resort.
Come on England we are all rooting for you!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.