Puppy diary: I now have a 6-month-old dog and this is what it’s like

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ted, our cavapoo puppy, is half a year old.

It’s been a while since I’ve done a puppy diary, and things have really settled down.

If I’m honest, I probably wasn’t exactly honest - with myself or anyone else- about how challenging the first few months of puppy ownership were. New routines, constant toilet accidents, training, having to rethink usual daily routines and quite a bit of worrying. So yes, like having a child, but these don’t wear nappies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But if I had a touch of the puppy blues, then it’s well and truly passed. Ted has completely slotted into our lives now and the house would feel so empty without him.

Ted the cavapoo puppyTed the cavapoo puppy
Ted the cavapoo puppy | CM

We’ve pretty much mastered toilet training, albeit with a few small mistakes every now and again, he knows some simple commands, is obedient (mostly) and hasn’t destroyed the house.

We’ve learned when to leave him to rest and when he needs to play and be exercised, and we’ve also learned not to worry too much when he won’t eat- it’s a doodle thing, apparently.

We’ve also learned some good walking routes, dog friendly cafes and pubs, and how much you depend on wipes- again, like a baby! Grooming is all booked in- at £50 every six weeks- and we’ve given up on trying to get the cat to bond with him.

Looking forward to some longer walks and sunnier times playing outside now, with less mud and baths to follow.

Watch the video to see more about Ted’s journey

Related topics:PubsWalksDogsPuppiesPets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice