This weekend we’re picking up a puppy!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May our family suffered the heartbreak of losing our most amazing cat Rupert, and ever since, we have felt a gap in our lives.

After much consideration - including the fact that I work from home and am part-time - we decided to get a puppy. Not too big, not too small, we went for a cavapoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically growing to no more than 45cm tall at the haunches and with a teddy bear appearance and (hopefully) calmer disposition compared to a spaniel or cockapoo, we thought this would be a good addition to our home, especially for our seven-year-old son.

In the countdown to his arrival this weekend, I’ve been busy prepping. It’s reminded me of having a baby - the planning, waiting, buying things on a whim ‘just because’, wrangles over the name, and actually not really knowing what you’re in for.

Ted the cavapoo puppy | cm

I never realised just how many more gimmicky things there are for dogs. Dog pjyamas, dog wine, dog cakes....you name it, dog everything. I’ve bought toys in a variety of sizes and textures - including a grunting pig, Lord help me - treats, food, bowls for floppy ears, dog shampoo, licky mats, insurance, registered him at a vets, and....I’ve bought a crate.

The whole crate training idea is completely new to me, and I’ve spent countless hours watching trainers on social media give their advice. I’m feeling a little overwhelmed, and as for the toilet training, well, I’m expecting some tiring days.

Watch the video to see a few of the things I’ve bought and what I think so far about the whole crate issue.

I’ll be posting more in days and weeks to come about my journey into doggy parenthood.