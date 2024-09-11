Puppy Diary: I'm getting a puppy this weekend - here's what I've bought in preparation

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This weekend we’re picking up a puppy!

In May our family suffered the heartbreak of losing our most amazing cat Rupert, and ever since, we have felt a gap in our lives.

After much consideration - including the fact that I work from home and am part-time - we decided to get a puppy. Not too big, not too small, we went for a cavapoo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Typically growing to no more than 45cm tall at the haunches and with a teddy bear appearance and (hopefully) calmer disposition compared to a spaniel or cockapoo, we thought this would be a good addition to our home, especially for our seven-year-old son.

In the countdown to his arrival this weekend, I’ve been busy prepping. It’s reminded me of having a baby - the planning, waiting, buying things on a whim ‘just because’, wrangles over the name, and actually not really knowing what you’re in for.

Ted the cavapoo puppyplaceholder image
Ted the cavapoo puppy | cm

I never realised just how many more gimmicky things there are for dogs. Dog pjyamas, dog wine, dog cakes....you name it, dog everything. I’ve bought toys in a variety of sizes and textures - including a grunting pig, Lord help me - treats, food, bowls for floppy ears, dog shampoo, licky mats, insurance, registered him at a vets, and....I’ve bought a crate.

The whole crate training idea is completely new to me, and I’ve spent countless hours watching trainers on social media give their advice. I’m feeling a little overwhelmed, and as for the toilet training, well, I’m expecting some tiring days.

Watch the video to see a few of the things I’ve bought and what I think so far about the whole crate issue.

I’ll be posting more in days and weeks to come about my journey into doggy parenthood.

Related topics:DogsPets at Homefirst personLancashirePrestonSouth RibbleBlackpoolGarstangChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice