Parents at a school in Blackpool have been left concerned after a young pupil turned up with a knife.

On Thursday, a message was sent on behalf of Baines Endowed CofE Primary on Penrose Avenue, Marton to all parents, informing them of an incident that had taken place the day before.

In the message, headteacher Debi Rusling said: "Yesterday a kitchen knife was brought into school by a pupil in Upper Key Stage 2. I have spoken with the pupil involved and their parent about how this happened. The pupil has been frightened on their journey to school and felt that they needed protection. They now know that this is unlawful and they should not have brought a knife to school.”

Offering assurances to parents, Mrs Rusling added: “Children in school are taught in PSCHE about staying safe and what is lawful in our society. To ensure that all our children feel safe and understand the dangers of potential weapons, in addition to our curriculum, we are arranging for the PCSO (Police Constable Special Officer) to visit Year 5 and 6 next week to speak with them about the dangers of weapons and what the law is around carrying a weapon.”

Later in the email, Mrs Rusling wrote that a date for the PCSO visit will be confirmed in due time.

After the school’s message was sent to our news team, we also approached Baines for more information.

In response, headteacher Debi Rusling said: “I can confirm that there was an incident last week in which a small kitchen knife was brought into school. This matter was dealt with swiftly using the robust policies and systems we have in place. We then transparently communicated to all our parents what had happened to provide accuracy of information and reassurance.

“Following a full investigation, we are assured that this was an isolated incident, and that the motive was not related to any matter within our school. We are now working with the child, their family, and the police, to reinforce the messaging for all our pupils around personal safety and the dangers of carrying weapons of any kind.”

Serious Violence & Knife Crime Reduction Sergeant Dan Whitaker from Lancashire Police said: “We have been requested by a local school in Blackpool to assist in educating students about the dangers of carrying knives.

“It is important for young people to understand that carrying a knife can increase their risk of harm and lead to serious consequences and to remember that the vast majority of young people do not carry a knife.