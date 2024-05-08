Schools in Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre with Ofsted reports in March and April

5 . Carleton Green Community Primary School

Report published Mar 26 following an inspection on Feb 27-28. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils flourish academically, socially and emotionally; wealth of extra-curricular opportunities; carefully thought through curriculum. Improvements needed: in some subjects, the school is still determining the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; linking Nursery class learning to that in Reception. Previous inspection: Good.