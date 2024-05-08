Schools in Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre with Ofsted reports in March and April

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the eight schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
All the schools and nurseries across Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in March and April
2. St Anne's College Grammar School (independent)
Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Oct 3-5 & Dec 5. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: welcoming, caring and supportive place; engaging choice of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: the school has not given sufficient thought to the subject
knowledge and vocabulary that it wants pupils to learn, pupil assessment; staff training. Previous inspection: Good.
3. Kirkham St Michael's Church of England Primary School
Report published Mar 6 following an inspection on Jan 31-Feb 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: well-being and happiness at the heart of this nurturing school; ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: in newer curriculums, teacher checks on
learning do not identify gaps in knowledge. Previous inspection: Good.
4. Weeton Primary School
Report published Mar 15 following an inspection on Feb 6-7. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: some teachers do not implement the curriculum as the school intends; pupil attendance. Previous inspection: Good.
5. Carleton Green Community Primary School
Report published Mar 26 following an inspection on Feb 27-28. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils flourish academically, socially and emotionally; wealth of extra-curricular opportunities; carefully thought through curriculum. Improvements needed: in some subjects, the school is still determining the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; linking Nursery class learning to that in Reception. Previous inspection: Good.
6. Little Explorers
Report published Apr 9 following an inspection on Mar 6. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: children thrive at the superb nursery; passionate and encouraging staff; language-rich environment. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.
