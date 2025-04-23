Public urged to share views on Stanley Park fishing ban survey before deadline
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A temporary fishing ban was introduced in September last year at Stanley Park due to concerns about instances of wildlife being entangled and harmed.
It means people cannot fish at the beauty spot while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Blackpool Council introduced a temporary fishing ban to Stanley Park Lake following concerns about the management of fishing on the lake and wildlife being harmed and entangled in discarded fishing lines and hooks.
“This survey looks to consult and understand the experiences and opinions of those who visit and use Stanley Park Lake area.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The closing date to take part in the survey is Sunday, May 11.
If you would like to take part in the consultation click HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.