The public have been urged to share their views and have their say on a fishing ban before the deadline.

A temporary fishing ban was introduced in September last year at Stanley Park due to concerns about instances of wildlife being entangled and harmed.

Public urged to share views on Stanley Park fishing ban survey before deadline next month. | Blackpool Council

It means people cannot fish at the beauty spot while council chiefs carry out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Blackpool Council introduced a temporary fishing ban to Stanley Park Lake following concerns about the management of fishing on the lake and wildlife being harmed and entangled in discarded fishing lines and hooks.

“This survey looks to consult and understand the experiences and opinions of those who visit and use Stanley Park Lake area.”

The closing date to take part in the survey is Sunday, May 11.

If you would like to take part in the consultation click HERE