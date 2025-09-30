Public urged to call 999 if they see wanted sex offender who has links to Blackpool and Blackburn
Ashley McPhee, 27, is also wanted on recall to prison.
Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch immediately.
McPhee is described as slim, around 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He speaks with an Irish accent and has a number of distinctive tattoos.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
McPhee has links to Blackpool and Blackburn.
Anyone who sees McPhee is urged to call 999 immediately.
For any other information, including details of previous sightings, email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.