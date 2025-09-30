The public have urged to call 999 if they see a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley McPhee, 27, is also wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch immediately.

Ashley McPhee is a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements | Lancashire Police

McPhee is described as slim, around 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He speaks with an Irish accent and has a number of distinctive tattoos.

McPhee has links to Blackpool and Blackburn.

Anyone who sees McPhee is urged to call 999 immediately.

For any other information, including details of previous sightings, email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.