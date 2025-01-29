Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police are urging the public not to approach a man wanted in connection with a kidnap and false imprisonment.

James Honey, 32, is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with ginger hair and stubble.

He is known to have links to Accrington and Blackpool.

James Honey is wanted as part of an investigation into a kidnap and false imprisonment | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask the public not to approach him but report any sightings to 999.”

For non-immediate sightings, call 101 quoting log number 174 of June 20.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.