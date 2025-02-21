A Blackpool pub loved by residents and tourists alike has gone up for sale.

The Excelsior in Lytham Road next to St Cuthbert’s Church and close to Bloomfield Road, has been trading since 2007 and is said to make “healthy profits” on an annual turnover of £245,000 (2023 figures), with scope to expand.

It is now “reluctantly” on the market with Kays Peake Properties for £450,000 due to ill health.

The Excelsior, Blackpool | Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

The agent says: “The three separate floors provide main bar and kitchens to the ground floor with outside seating area, first floor self contained function room with its own separate entrance and a second floor snooker hall. Full gas central heating with air con to function room and snooker hall.”

The snooker room is fitted with a bar counter, two full-size & one 3/4 size snooker tables, ladies and gents toilets.

The pub has a licence to trade from 10am to 1am Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 2am on Fridays. It can host 100 people on its outside deck, 300 on the ground floor, 170 on its first floor and 50 on the second floor.