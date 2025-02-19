£21k in cash and £25k worth of cannabis seized in drug raids in Blackpool and St Annes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers executed warrants at properties on Harrison Mews in St Annes and a unit at an industrial estate on Brinwell in Blackpool last month.
The cash and drugs were confiscated during the raids, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.
They were detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and being involved in the supply of such substances.
Both suspects were later released under investigation while further inquiries were carried out.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Sgt Danny Holt, of the Fylde Task Force, said: “Tackling the supply of drugs in our local area is one of our top priorities. It is not something that we will tolerate in Lancashire.
“If you have information that could assist our enquiries, or if you believe there is some information that we should know about the supply of drugs in the area, please get in touch with us.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.