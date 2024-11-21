Preston burglar found hiding in bushes is jailed at Crown Court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the Caton Lane and Lancaster Lane areas of Leyland in the early hours of Friday May 31 following reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries.
When officers arrived and scoured the area, they found David Lunt hiding in a nearby bush.
He was arrested and later charged with burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling and two counts of burglary – non dwelling.
Lunt, 22, of Fallow Avenue, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all offences and on Monday November, 18 and he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
DC Wright from the South Residential Burglary team said: “Burglary can have significant psychological, emotional, and financial effects on victims.
“Everyone should feel safe in their own home and Lunt has taken this away from his victims.
“We are pleased that he will spend time in prison and will be unable to disrupt the lives of anyone else.”
Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.