A Knott End taxi firm has announced it will cease trading from its current premises after six years.

Prestige Taxis Ltd, based at 2a Wyre View, Knott End-on-Sea, announced the news earlier this week that it would be going mobile at the end of the month, citing cost cutting as the reason.

Prestige Taxis located at 2a Wyre View, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde, will be going mobile at the end of the month. | Google

The business has served the community for over two decades - six of which in its current location and the other 20 next door.

A Facebook post giving customers advanced warning, read: “It is with regret that from the 31st August we have made the difficult decision to close our office in the village.

“We will continue to operate as normal.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Jacinta Williams who runs the company with her husband told the Gazette that the demographic had changed but they would continue to serve the local community as best they could.

She said: “I am keen to stress to everyone that we are not closing the business. It’s simply a cost saving measure. “We are a private hire company who mainly do contract work and recently we have found we can function perfectly well without a physical office. “We have been operating in Knott End for over 25 years and will continue to do so.

“The demographics have changed but we will continue to serve the local community as best we can.”