Preparations for £65m multiversity for Blackpool set to ramp up in coming months

Regeneration chiefs have confirmed they expect work to build the £65m multiversity in Blackpool will begin later this year.

Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity programme manager for Blackpool Council, confirmed the time frame during a presentation to members of the tourism, economy and communities scrutiny committee.

An artists impression of how the Multiversity in Blackpool will look | nw

It comes after an independent planning inspector approved a compulsory purchase order at the end of January for the site, following a public inquiry last November and December.

Mr Gerrard said work to complete land assembly was continuing and "with a fair wind we'll be on site later this year."

Morgan Sindall, which is a tier one contractor, was appointed last July to build the multiversity and has already held a meeting for potential sub-contractors who will include local companies.

The core design team Hawkins Brown is progressing designs well and are finalising the costs that will enable the project to progress to the construction phase.

The council has also entered a pre-enabling works contract to carry out demolition surveys and disconnect and relocate utilities in readiness for demolition in the area.

Support for residents who are having to move out of their homes is also continuing.