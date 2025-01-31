Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to begin this summer to build Blackpool's £65m multiversity after a planning inspector gave the go ahead for the council to buy up the rest of the site.

A compulsory purchase order (CPO) has been approved by independent planning inspector Phillip Ware following a public inquiry held over two weeks last November and December at the Imperial Hotel.

The decision paves the way for the council to acquire the remaining properties ahead of clearance of the area between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street.

The land will be redeveloped as a new education campus for Blackpool and the Fylde College, bringing up to 3,000 students and staff into the town centre and expected to open in late 2027.

There had been 13 objections lodged against the CPO, but Nick Gerrard, head of the council's Growth and Prosperity team, warned plans for the multiversity would have "to go back to the drawing board" if the chosen site was ruled out.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: "The multiversity is a major part of our plans to make Blackpool better, by bringing thousands of students into the town centre, creating a more vibrant town centre economy and jobs for local people.

"Over the last two years, our staff have worked exceptionally hard to buy properties and support the people who have had to move house as a result.

Aerial view of the proposed multiversity | Blackpool Council

"There are some properties where we haven’t been able to agree a price so far with the owners and the compulsory purchase order process means they would be independently valued to determine a final price if we are unable to reach agreement."

More than 80 per cent of the required 72 properties have already been acquired and negotiations will continue, but the CPO gives the council stronger powers to ensure construction can start in the summer. Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed as the main contractor.

Funding for phase one of the scheme includes £40m from the Levelling Up Fund, £16m from Blackpool Council and £9m from the Town Deal for the acquisition of properties.

Coun Williams added: "Throughout the process, we have aimed to be as understanding and supportive as possible to any residents who have had to move home as a result of the scheme. That support continues to be in place, and if anybody is concerned then they can contact us for help."

Outline planning approval was granted in 2024, with a decision on a reserved matters planning application for the first phase expected this spring.

There will be five floors of education space to deliver more than 70 individual courses directly linked to local employment needs. Energy will be provided from solar panels and air source heat pumps, while a green roof terrace is also proposed.

The second phase of development will allow expansion space for the college’s future plans but in the short term the area will be used for parking.