An established garden centre with a colourful pink window in Lytham St Annes has clapped back at a Facebook troll for cruelly targeting a new business for being the same colour!

Iz Durose who runs Pot Bound, located at 23 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes came to the defence of new business Lytham St Annes Nails and Spa at 40 St Annes road west.

Pot Bound

The post in question, which appears to have been removed, was placed on a Lytham and St Annes Facebook group by the man who saw red over the pink business last week.

Referring to the colour of the new beauty salon, the post read: “This is a crime! How can they get away with this? Where are the planning?

“A sedate street environment. Main Street .. St Annes is not Blackpool.”

Uniting herself with other pink shop owners, Iz, whose shop has been up and running for the last four years, posted the words of the man’s rant on her business page.

She said: “The business hasn’t even opened yet and has a local saying that because of the pink colour they’ve chosen, they’ll be shut in a year.

“That they’re bringing the town down. That locals will be outraged.

“This of course came as a shock when we have been painted a beautiful pink for four years, are loved by locals and have been told regularly that our place is so bright, inviting and fun!

“Being outraged about a shop being pink is ridiculous, especially when it’s a small business and there are so many other, bigger things happening in the world to be worried about.”

The post has served only to cement new friendships as Iz and the new pink family have now added each other on Facebook.

Issuing a message to the man, she added: “If you are so offended, you maybe should’ve taken a bit more notice four years ago when we were the only ones. “We love our pink shop, and we love our fellow business owners who are also pink. “I would prefer to see a street full of colourful shops open than empty black and white ones.”