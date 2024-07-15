Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub in the heart of a town is set to close for six weeks as it undergoes a £114,000 revamp.

The Queen’s Arms on Poulton Street, Kirkham is to close on July 15 while work is carried out.

North west pub operator, Open Brewers, and Heineken owned Star Pubs said three new jobs will be created on the back of the investment, which is intended tocreate the best pub outdoor area in Kirkham town centre.

The family and dog friendly Queens Arms will reopen mid-August.

The investment will see a complete redecoration of the exterior, including new signage, lighting and furniture for pavement drinking and new café barriers. A covered courtyard area with TV and seating will lead to the pub’s large beer garden, where there will be new garden furniture and umbrellas.

The outdoor seating capacity is being expanded by 43 per cent to 112.

Inside, the pub will undergo a top-to-toe sympathetic redecoration creating a smarter look and feel. Seating capacity will be increased from 45 to 57 and the layout will consist of a lounge, tap room and bar.

In the lounge feature wallpaper will be added and local history bric-a-brac, new lighting and flooring and traditional furniture and light fittings. The tap room will have a more rustic look and feel with Victorian style tiles and timber effect flooring.

Seating will be a mix of traditional style leather and fabric covered stools and fixed seating.

The walls will be decorated in green and feature local history and sporting bric-a- brac. In the sports bar there will be high seating, an LED lit drinks shelf and two illuminated halo lit double darts throws with feature vintage door and darts oche.

Open Brewers, run by Daniel Alderson, has been managing the pub on a temporary basis for the last nine months. Having seen its potential they have now taken on its lease.

Their plans for the Queens Arms are to offer cask and some craft ale alongside a good range of spirits, soft drinks and wine and fresh coffee. Five new TVs are being installed which will show live Sky and TNT sports throughout the pub, and darts will become a major feature.

There will also be regular weekend entertainment.

Daniel from Open Brewers said: “The pub manager, Kim Whittle, has done a great job keeping the pub trading while we finalised our refurbishment plans.

“The Queens Arms is in a great location and with the investment taking place on the high street we could see its potential. The refurbishment will bring The Queens Arms up to standard of the new look high street and with our outdoor space is a great place to bring the family. Our new outdoor area will bring more of an alfresco drinking and café culture to the area.”

Richie Roberts, Star Pubs area manager, said: “Open Brewers are the ideal licensees for the Queens Arms as not only do they know the area well, but they have also been running the pub temporarily for a number of months. We’re delighted to be supporting Daniel and his team realise their vision for the pub, taking it to the next level. It will be a top-quality family friendly local in the town centre with an unrivalled outdoor space. I wish them well.”