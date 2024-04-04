Popworld Blackpool to hold first ever doggy disco with ball pit and unlimited treats

Get ready to paw-ty with your doggos!
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 15:43 BST
A first-of-its-kind doggy disco is heading to Blackpool, bringing with it a ball pit and unlimited treats.

Popworld will be welcoming dog owners to party with their pets when it holds its first ever doggy disco on Sunday, June 2.

The Pawesome Parties Doggy Disco has sessions for Doodles, Dachshunds and all pups which means all friendly socialised dogs are welcome.

The Pawesome Parties Doggy Disco has sessions for Doodles, Dachshunds and all pups which means all friendly socialised dogs are welcome.

The event which will take over the whole of the Popworld venue, will include:

75 minutes of off lead play time.

Unlimited puppuccinos and treats.

A ball pit and a bubble machine.

Lots of photo opportunities and and props to keep the dogs busy.

There will also be competitions for the best dressed, kisser and cutest competitions.

All friendly dogs are welcome, but there are some doggy do’s and dont’s:

  • Do bring friendly and socialised dogs.
  • Do keep a close watch over your dog.
  • Don’t leave dog poo behind – put in bin.
  • Don’t bring aggressive dogs to the event.
  • Don't bring dogs in season.

For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE.

