Meet Ruby - the adorable seven-month-old Lancashire puppy who doesn't deserve to be stuck in kennels
An adorable seven-month-old puppy is in desperate need of a loving home.
Ruby, who appears to be a staffy-type cross, is currently residing at animal shelter Homeless Hounds on the Fylde Coast, Lancashire.
She is described as a 'boisterous, mouthy and a beautiful young girl who just wants to please and craves your attention'.
She is also very food orientated and would easily take food if it is in reach, and while out on her walkies she is good on the lead and doesn’t pull.
A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “Ruby is new to Homeless Hounds and is under assessment.
“You can still submit your application to adopt Ruby but please be aware that at this stage, we don’t know what type of home she will require.
“This lucky girl has now got herself a foster home until she finds her forever family. Ruby is extremely happy in her home and loves playing with their 8 year old child.”
If you would like to submit an application form to adopt Ruby click HERE.
Please note: Homeless Hounds cannot rehome dogs to families with children under the age of five.
