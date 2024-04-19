Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prominent hotel and wedding venue has hit the market.

The Monterey Beach Hotel in North Promenade, St Anne’s is being offered for £2.2m by agents Christie and Co. It has been run by the same family for more than 30 years, and is being sold due to their impending retirement.

What’s on offer?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel has 33 en-suite bedrooms, a function room/ballroom for up to 120 people, a reception, bar area, sun lounge, breakfast room, and parking for 20 vehicles. It also comes with nine unoccupied fire-damaged apartments, which used to be operated by the current owners as rented accommodation.

The hotel is on the market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agent said: “During 30 plus years of trading the hotel has been substantially extended and improved. The hotel trades for 12 months of the year and has a solid base of repeat business and coaching contracts with a mix of corporate, leisure and coach bookings.

“We believe that this hotel and building would appeal to someone looking to create a larger hotel by developing the apartments and creating more rooms or holiday accommodation to complement the hotel. Alternatively there is the opportunity to develop the whole building to create living accommodation which would prove very popular given this location on the sea front (subject to planning permission).

Year end March 2023 accounts show turnover of £462,898, Gross profit of £380,206 (82 per cent), and a net profit of £99,689.

Tenure