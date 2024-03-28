This 72 en-suite bedroom hotel with a 130-cover restaurant, bar, function room and coffee shop is on offer for £1.85m. It has a turnover of around £1,165,028 annually. This 72 en-suite bedroom hotel with a 130-cover restaurant, bar, function room and coffee shop is on offer for £1.85m. It has a turnover of around £1,165,028 annually.
This 72 en-suite bedroom hotel with a 130-cover restaurant, bar, function room and coffee shop is on offer for £1.85m. It has a turnover of around £1,165,028 annually.

20 ready-to-go businesses for sale in Blackpool, Lytham, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and more

Have you ever wanted to run your own business?

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 14:19 GMT

This could be your sign to start a whole new chapter.

From hotels, to MOT stations, hotels to greengrocers, there's a wide range of ready-to-go businesses available right now in Lancashire.

We've picked a selection of those available right now on Rightmove. Click on the pages below for more information.

This fully-equipped cafe bar is available for £57,000. A 10 year lease was taken out in September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 pa.

1. Dalvee, Clifton Street, Lytham

This fully-equipped cafe bar is available for £57,000. A 10 year lease was taken out in September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 pa. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

Photo Sales
This cafe comes with accomodation for £150,000. The shop is equipped with a six-burner cooker, double deep fat fryer, microwave, contact griddle, salad fridge display, hot display and eight-pan Baine Marie.

2. Sun Grill cafe, Church Street, Blackpool

This cafe comes with accomodation for £150,000. The shop is equipped with a six-burner cooker, double deep fat fryer, microwave, contact griddle, salad fridge display, hot display and eight-pan Baine Marie. Photo: KaysPeake Properties/Rightmove

Photo Sales
This well-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys centre is on offer for £130,000. The business trades six days a week with an average turnover over the past three years of £10,000 a week,producing "substantial" profits. New lease available at a rent of £18,000 pa.

3. Fleetwood Produce, 50 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

This well-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys centre is on offer for £130,000. The business trades six days a week with an average turnover over the past three years of £10,000 a week,producing "substantial" profits. New lease available at a rent of £18,000 pa. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

Photo Sales
For £95,000 you can acquire this leasehold, double-fronted coffee shop in the centre of Poulton. The business is equipped the average weekly turnover is in the region of £1,500.

4. Tinderbox, 29 Breck Road, Poulton

For £95,000 you can acquire this leasehold, double-fronted coffee shop in the centre of Poulton. The business is equipped the average weekly turnover is in the region of £1,500. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove

Photo Sales
This 7,000 sq ft soft play centre with cafe is fully-equipped and ready to trade. Available for £64,950.

5. Soft play centre, Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood

This 7,000 sq ft soft play centre with cafe is fully-equipped and ready to trade. Available for £64,950. Photo: Broomheads Commercial Blackpool/Rightmove

Photo Sales
This iconic Blackpool bar is on the market for £750,000. If you didn't want to run it as a bar, it's worth knowing that the premises previously has outline planning permission for 15 residential apartments and five ground floor retail shops.

6. Crazy Scots Bar, Rigby Road, Blackpool

This iconic Blackpool bar is on the market for £750,000. If you didn't want to run it as a bar, it's worth knowing that the premises previously has outline planning permission for 15 residential apartments and five ground floor retail shops. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolHotelsLythamCleveleysFleetwoodRightmove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.