3 . Fleetwood Produce, 50 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys

This well-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys centre is on offer for £130,000. The business trades six days a week with an average turnover over the past three years of £10,000 a week,producing "substantial" profits. New lease available at a rent of £18,000 pa. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove