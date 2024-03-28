This could be your sign to start a whole new chapter.
From hotels, to MOT stations, hotels to greengrocers, there's a wide range of ready-to-go businesses available right now in Lancashire.
We've picked a selection of those available right now on Rightmove. Click on the pages below for more information.
1. Dalvee, Clifton Street, Lytham
This fully-equipped cafe bar is available for £57,000. A 10 year lease was taken out in September 2019 at a rent of £25,000 pa. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove
2. Sun Grill cafe, Church Street, Blackpool
This cafe comes with accomodation for £150,000. The shop is equipped with a six-burner cooker, double deep fat fryer, microwave, contact griddle, salad fridge display, hot display and eight-pan Baine Marie. Photo: KaysPeake Properties/Rightmove
3. Fleetwood Produce, 50 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys
This well-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys centre is on offer for £130,000. The business trades six days a week with an average turnover over the past three years of £10,000 a week,producing "substantial" profits. New lease available at a rent of £18,000 pa. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove
4. Tinderbox, 29 Breck Road, Poulton
For £95,000 you can acquire this leasehold, double-fronted coffee shop in the centre of Poulton. The business is equipped the average weekly turnover is in the region of £1,500. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove
5. Soft play centre, Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood
This 7,000 sq ft soft play centre with cafe is fully-equipped and ready to trade. Available for £64,950. Photo: Broomheads Commercial Blackpool/Rightmove
6. Crazy Scots Bar, Rigby Road, Blackpool
This iconic Blackpool bar is on the market for £750,000. If you didn't want to run it as a bar, it's worth knowing that the premises previously has outline planning permission for 15 residential apartments and five ground floor retail shops. Photo: Google
