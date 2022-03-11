Council tax in the borough will rise by 2 per cent, the maximum increased allowed by the government without triggering a referendum, adding up to a rise of £5 a year on a band D property, or 10p per week.

Money collected by the tax will go towards funding services provided by Wyre Council, Lancashire County Council, parish and town councils, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the combined fire authority.

Wyre Council leader David Henderson said: “We continue to provide excellent value for money for our residents. From April, the overall cost of our services for a band D property will be just 59p per day.

“Wyre Council collects Council Tax on behalf of all the authorities that provide services in the area, however Wyre's portion represents only 10.5% of your total bill. If you live in a band D property for example, you will pay £214.74 Wyre Council for the year.

“Over the last 12 years, Wyre has, along with other local authorities, experienced a reduction in government funding. We have prepared for this by reducing spending, not increasing the level of borrowing and balancing the books through efficiency savings, income generation and prudent financial management including exploring commercial opportunities. We also have an excellent track record in efficiency savings which has protected residents from the full impact of reductions in funding.

"We've saved nearly £7m between 2010/11 and 2020/21 that's an average of £626,000 per year. We are proud of what we have achieved this year and what we have planned for the future.”

The council’s funding was consistently slashed by the government from 2013/14 until 2020/21, when the authority was given a slight increase of £50,000 (1.6 per cent). Last year, its baseline funding was frozen at £3.409m, which remains in place for 2022/23. This means that the council has lost a total of £7m in funding in the past 12 years – the equivalent of more than 78 per cent of its grant back in 2010/11.

However, the council maintained that it has been ‘steadfast in protecting and improving council services so residents consistently receive high standards of delivery’.

Coun Henderson said: “We have committed, for the tenth year running, to protect our most vulnerable residents by limiting the localised council tax support scheme for those previously on full benefit to a contribution of 8.5%, which is significantly lower than most neighbouring local authorities.

“Citizens Advice will continue to receive funding from Wyre at the same level to support their free debt advice service, which helps those affected by welfare reforms, and we will continue to deliver a care and repair service which offers free advice and support to both the over 60s and disabled people.

“The Household Support Fund launched in January, and we have distributed tens of thousands of pounds already to those on low incomes to support fuel poverty. Following the government’s announcement in February, the council will be pivotal in delivering the Energy Bill Rebate scheme with payments of £150 to households in council tax bands A to D.”

The council has also committed to cutting its carbon emissions by at least 78 per cent by 2035, before achieving net zero by 2050, and has started a review to look at how climate change can be better addressed in its Local Plan.

Improvements to the environment include the ongoing scheme to plant 25,000 new trees, a ban on the release of sky lanterns and helium balloons to reduce plastic waste, and the creation of meadows on council-owned grassland. A grant has been secured to install renewable energy technology at Fleetwood market.

Coun Henderson added that the council is also committed to economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “We are working hard to help businesses get back on their feet. Since 2020 we have paid £52 million to businesses in grants. Through our Additional Restrictions Grant scheme we have helped businesses to open in vacant town centre premises and at Fleetwood Market, giving our high streets a boost. We are re-launching our Wyred Up, our business support network, and are pleased to be hosting the Wyre Business Awards again later this year.

“A key priority for us is to welcome people back to Wyre. We are working with event organisers to enable events across the borough once again, as well as hosting a number of events of our own to help boost visitor numbers and provide entertainment for local people. Our theatres have reopened and we have made improvements to Fleetwood Market including a new outdoor street food courtyard and an art gallery space as an extension of the Market House Studios.

"Ferry Beach, Marine Beach, Rossall Beach and Jubilee Beach have all received Seaside Awards. Poulton's Vicarage Park, Hawthorne Park and Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton and Fleetwood’s Memorial Park have all received Green Flag Awards again alongside the Mount gardens which received a Green Flag Award this year for the first time.

“The Mount Pavilion is now open following extensive refurbishment thanks to a £1m personal donation from Mrs Lofthouse and a further £2.4m of grant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“As we look to the future with positivity following the pandemic, we are working on a garden of reflection at the front of the Civic Centre in Poulton. It is hoped this will provide a peaceful space for people to sit and take a moment to reflect.

“Communities remain at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to find new ways of working, improving our services and providing excellent value for money so that we can achieve our vision to ensure Wyre is a healthy, happy and greener place where people want to live, work, invest and visit.”