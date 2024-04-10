Work could begin 'straight away' after £30m new Blackpool hotel gets the go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A proposed £30m hotel on Blackpool Promenade has been given the go-ahead by town hall planners - with developers pledging to start work as soon as possible.

Artist's impression of St Chad's site (credit Falconer Chester Hall)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council's planning committee unanimously approved an application by the Singapore-based Fragrance Group for a 143-bedroom hotel on a site between The Promenade, Woodfield Road, St Chad’s Road and Bolton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Shepherd, representing the Fragrance Group, told the meeting if the scheme was approved work would begin on site straight away.

He said: "This is an important development and we wanted to get the right scheme for Blackpool. The applicant has consulted with local stakeholders."

He added: "Should we receive approval work will start straight away. We're sure it's very disappointing when you have schemes at planning not being built. The applicant is one with a proven track record of building and managing hotels of a very high standard. The developer has already invested in Blackpool and demonstrated belief in the vision you have got from the council."

The former St Chad's Hotel was demolished in May 2023 to make way for the new investment

The meeting heard there would be a construction management plan in place. Once open, around 40 full-time jobs would be created, and up to 30 part-time jobs at peak season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shepherd said: "The site sits mid-way between the Pleasure Beach and the Tower, which is a long stretch so people can come in to eat or have a drink, and I think the landscaped area at the front will be very attractive on the Promenade."

He added: "The owner of the site has built hotels in other areas of the country similar to this one including on Paignton seafront, and overwhelmingly the businesses there will tell you what a positive impact the hotels have. The scheme will appeal to a wider range of guests including business travellers who are essential to the Blackpool economy."

Read More New £30m hotel plan revealed for Blackpool Prom

The Fragrance Group has recently invested around £70m opening a Mercure Hotel and an Ibis Styles Hotel in the Devon town of Paignton.

Hotelier Stewart Norris, owner of the Sutton Park Guesthouse on Woodfield Road, and Ian White, of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, also addressed the meeting with concerns raised about parking as the area was "already busy in high season". But overall they welcomed the application including the proposals for landscaping.