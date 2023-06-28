News you can trust since 1873
New £30m hotel plan revealed for Blackpool Prom

Proposals for a new £30m hotel on Blackpool Promenade have been unveiled by an international operator.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The Singapore-based Fragrance Group wants to build a four star hotel boasting 184 bedrooms on the site of the former St Chad’s Hotel which has been demolished.

Blackpool Promenade hotel reduced to rubble ahead of proposed redevelopment.

The hotel group already owns The Imperial Hotel and the Lyndene Hotel in Blackpool, and operates across three continents.

An artist's impression of the proposed new hotelAn artist's impression of the proposed new hotel
An artist's impression of the proposed new hotel
Permission was granted by Blackpool Council to bulldoze the St Chad’s Hotel, the Lyric Hotel, Regency Apartments and the Seaside Fish and Chip Shop between the Promenade, Woodfield Street, St Chad’s Road and Bolton Street.

The site was reduced to rubble in May.

Since the hotel closed in 2021 after the then operating company became insolvent, the building has been used by both the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police as a location for training exercises.

Martin Rogers, of the Fragrance Group, said: “Fragrance own hotels across three continents and investing in the tourism industry is core to the business.

The former hotel has been demolishedThe former hotel has been demolished
The former hotel has been demolished

“Our acquisitions in Blackpool over recent years show that we are committed to the area, and believe in its long-term potential.

“Because of this we are prepared to invest in high-quality hotel facilities which will improve the resort’s offer, attracting longer-term guests throughout the year and providing more than 40 permanent long-term jobs.

“The old hotel was no longer fit for purpose. It would have been uneconomic to attempt to refurbish it, and it could not have been brought up to the standards today’s guests expect.

“The plans reflect a proposed investment of around £30m which we hope will prove to be a catalyst for a wider improvement of the Promenade and Blackpool’s offer to visitors.

The former St Chad's HotelThe former St Chad's Hotel
The former St Chad's Hotel

“We are consulting with the hotel’s neighbours and other key stakeholders, and sharing our plans with the public before submitting an application for planning permission to Blackpool Council.”

North West architects Falconer Chester Hall is drawing up the plans to replace the former St Chads which was acquired by the Fragrance Group in 2018.

The plans are available to view online at www.newhotelforblackpool.co.uk where there is also an opportunity for the public to offer feedback.

