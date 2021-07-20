Wine bar not an obstacle for Blackpool market redevelopment

A planning application for internal and external renovations to the building has been approved using delegated powers even though the building sits in an area where new pubs are not usually permitted.

In making their assessment of the scheme, planners said: “The area is allocated as retail/cafe zone and mixed use zone where public houses, bars and nightclubs will not be permitted.

An artist's impression of the proposed rear of Abingdon Street Market

“Policy indicates that new pubs and bars should be directed away from these zones towards the leisure zone as there is already ample provision of such in the town centre.

“However, this scheme is a comprehensive proposal to safeguard a viable future for Blackpool’s historic market.

“The drinking elements support the overall function of the use as a market that caters primarily for the pedestrian/shopper/cafe users.

“As such and on balance the principle of this mixed use is considered to be acceptable.”

Abingdon Street Market as it looks now

Around 250 seats will be provided inside the market for consumption of food and drink bought on the premises, with opening hours between 8am and 10pm.

The planning report adds this “is not anticipated to cause any significant noise and disturbance on the surrounding businesses or residents over and above those from the existing late evening businesses operating in the area.”

Traditional stalls including a butchers and fishmongers will be retained as part of the upgraded market which is due to be relaunched next year following the renovations.

New entrances from Cedar Square, Queen Vera’s Road and Church Street are proposed, while the exterior of the market will include new glazing to draw more light in.

The council bought the market last year after receiving a £3.6m grant from the government’s Getting Building Fund.