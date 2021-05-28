Investment plans revealed for Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market

But traditional stalls include a butchers and fishmongers will be retained when the market relaunches next year.

The details are revealed in a planning application for the work to upgrade the historic building, which has been submitted to Blackpool Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the Edward Street entrance to Abingdon Street Market

New entrances from Cedar Square, Queen Vera’s Road and Church Street are proposed, while the exterior of the market will include new glazing to draw more light in.

A heritage statement submitted with the application says: “The proposed development involves the refurbishment and alteration of the Abingdon

Street Market to deliver a more modern, attractive and significantly enhanced market offer as part of a number of long-term schemes to improve and revitalise the town centre.

“The works involve modernising both the internal arrangement of the building as well as improvements to the external facade.”

The planning application is seeking permission for renovations to the exterior of the building which was the site of Blackpool’s first police station between 1862 and 1893.

The statement adds: “Extensive improvements are also proposed to the interior of the building but this does not form part of the decision-making process from a heritage perspective.

“These works relate to improving the market offering through a refreshed, better quality and extended food and beverage and retail offering.”

Drawings depicting the layout of the ground floor show a large food and drink area at the Edward Street end of the market with a beer bar, wine bar and coffee stall, three separate seating areas totalling 250 covers, and five food and beverage units.

The retail element opens onto Abingdon Street, and there are also male and female toilets.

New glazing will modernise the Abingdon Street and Edward Street entrances, while work will also include re-rendering facades, cleaning brickwork, new signs and improved lighting.

The council bought the market last year after receiving a £3.6m grant from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

Existing traders moved out during lockdown, with some relocating to other premises in the town centre although many are still waiting to move into temporary premises in Victoria Street.