Update on plans for street food hub at Blackpool Promenade site

Updated plans for a new food destination in South Shore have been submitted to Blackpool Council.

Councillors approved an application in spring last year to transform a site on Flagstaff Gardens, owned by the council.

Artist's impression of Southbeach Streetfood

Developers Nick Lowe, Jamie Willacy and Andrew Bradshaw wanted to use shipping containers to create a trendy food hub called Southbeach Streetfood offering a variety of options for diners. So far work to launch the project has not started, but an application to update some of the conditions of the approval has now been lodged with town hall planners.

Proposed amendments include the removal of boundary walls to Simpson Street and Withnell Road, the introduction of a first-floor canopy and amendments to the decking and landscaping. Planning permission is already in place for the installation of 19 shipping containers as part of a project which has been designed by local architect Joseph Boniface.

When the scheme was first put forward, developers said they hoped to serve fresh food from around the globe sourced from local suppliers, at a venue similar to street food destinations which have already proved popular elsewhere.

There would be seating for up to 400 diners, and entertainment space to host events and music, with screens to show big sporting occasions. The plans were put forward after the council advertised for prospective operators for the site between Withnell Road and Osborne Road which was previously home to the Carnesky’s Ghost Train,operated by the council.

