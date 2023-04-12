News you can trust since 1873
New street food destination could transform derelict site on Blackpool seafront

Developers are hoping to get the go ahead to transform a rundown site in South Shore into a trendy new food destination to rival sites in London and Manchester.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 3 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Southbeach Streetfood would see up to 19 shipping containers installed on council owned land at Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade to house food concessions ranging from Thai and Mexican to Spanish tapas and wood fired pizza.

Businessmen Jamie Willacy, Nick Lowe and Andrew Bradshaw, who all originally hail from South Shore, are poised to invest around £750,000 in the project which has been designed by Blackpool based architect Joseph Boniface.

They came up with the idea around three years ago when the council invited expressions of interest in taking over the site which last housed the Carnesky’s ghost train before it shut nine years ago.

Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade. Pictured are Jamie Willacy, Nick Lowe and Andrew Bradshaw.Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade. Pictured are Jamie Willacy, Nick Lowe and Andrew Bradshaw.
Any development must be moveable due to the location of water tanks beneath the site which United Utilities needs access to.

Nick said: “We got the idea after visiting a similar site in York and seeing places which use shipping containers in other cities, and I knew it would be fantastic for this piece of land.

“Why should you have to go to Liverpool and Manchester for these type of food choices?

“People don’t just want fish and chips and candy floss these days. New hotels are being built in Blackpool and people want new food choices too.”

Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South PromenadeDevelopers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade
The site would include seating for up to 400 diners, and be designed with entertainment space so it could host events and music, with screens to show big sporting occasions such as Wimbledon.

The trio plan to source fresh food from local suppliers, and say the scheme would create up to 80 jobs with proposals also for a college link up to train potential chefs.

Andy said: “In the businesses we run already, we offer outstanding service and that is what we propose for this venture.

“The food will be top quality using fresh ingredients so people will leave saying they want to come back tomorrow.”

An artist's impression of Southbeach StreetfoodAn artist's impression of Southbeach Streetfood
Jamie added: “It will also help the regeneration of South Shore because we will support local businesses in the supply chain, and we hope on the back of this areas such as Bond Street could start to thrive again.

“At the moment the site is an eyesore with graffiti and dog fouling, so it really needs some investment.”

The trio say they have already agreed a 10 year lease with the council for the site subject to planning permission being granted, with the full application due to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday April 26.

They also say water company United Utilities has not objected to the scheme provided access is maintained to the tanks when necessary.

An artist's impression of Southbeach StreetfoodAn artist's impression of Southbeach Streetfood
It is proposed to paint the shipping containers in pastel colours, with lighting and green landscaping used to ensure the site is “aesthetically pleasing”.

Although mainly outdoors, some areas would be tented and it is hoped to open at least 200 days a year, including during the Illuminations in the run up to Christmas.

Charity events, specialist music nights and circus themed entertainment could also be held.

Cardboard containers and bamboo cutlery would be used, with cans and bottles recycled to be environmentally friendly.

Nick added: “We think it will be a fantastic atmosphere, with people enjoying their food and watching the sunset.”

