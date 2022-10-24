Here’s a selection of readers’ comments about the Conservative party leadership crisis.

Ian Duffy: “Sunak is probably the least worst of the three main contenders. I simply cannot believe that many in the Conservative Party are considering supporting a buffoon who turned out to be the worst PM (Pre [Liz Truss]) in living memory.”

Paul-Aaron Van de Rooy: “Just imagine your poor children doing a history lesson, when the teacher asks ‘who was Prime minister of the UK in 2022’.”

The door to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, is pictured in central London on October 24, 2022. - British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after a dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dave Flanagan: “The alleged party of Patriotism has brought constitutional, and economic turmoil to the UK, humiliation on the world stage and endangering the lives of all. General Election NOW before they destroy our communities and economy completely.”

Julie Hedley: “After being a lifelong Tory voter I'm not bothering to vote again. Absolute waste of time, they’re all the same and Westminster is a cesspit of liars.”

Michael Flynn: “We'll only see real change once the first-past-the-post system is removed. At the moment, it's a 2-party politics and neither will deliver anything new.”

