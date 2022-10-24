News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tory turmoil: Blackpool readers react to Conservative leadership race to be next UK Prime Minister after Liz Truss resignation

Rishi Sunak is in pole position to be next Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has bowed out, and Penny Mordaunt needs to get 100 votes by 2pm today (Oct 24) to be in the race to take over from Liz Truss. But what do Blackpool Gazette readers’ think?

By Lucinda Herbert
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 12:27pm

Here’s a selection of readers’ comments about the Conservative party leadership crisis.

Ian Duffy: “Sunak is probably the least worst of the three main contenders. I simply cannot believe that many in the Conservative Party are considering supporting a buffoon who turned out to be the worst PM (Pre [Liz Truss]) in living memory.”

Paul-Aaron Van de Rooy: “Just imagine your poor children doing a history lesson, when the teacher asks ‘who was Prime minister of the UK in 2022’.”

The door to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, is pictured in central London on October 24, 2022. - British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after a dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Dave Flanagan: “The alleged party of Patriotism has brought constitutional, and economic turmoil to the UK, humiliation on the world stage and endangering the lives of all. General Election NOW before they destroy our communities and economy completely.”

Read More
Liz Truss: Hundreds of people from Blackpool join 600,000 in signing petition ca...

Julie Hedley: “After being a lifelong Tory voter I'm not bothering to vote again. Absolute waste of time, they’re all the same and Westminster is a cesspit of liars.”

Michael Flynn: “We'll only see real change once the first-past-the-post system is removed. At the moment, it's a 2-party politics and neither will deliver anything new.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Kate Yates: “We, the electorate that is, need a PM that will put this country back on track. The choice should not be based on who is best suited to win the next general election. Do we honestly believe that those that created the problem, are the best to resolve it?”

Rishi SunakPrime MinisterLiz TrussBlackpoolPenny Mordaunt