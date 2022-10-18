The economic turmoil brought on by the Government's recent mini-budget has caused anger among many, with numerous public figures suggesting that Prime Minister Liz Truss – or even her entire cabinet – should step down in order to restore stability.

On Monday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reneged on most of the tax cuts laid out in the mini-budget in an attempt to win back critics of Ms Truss's administration.

Nevertheless, a petition on the Parliament website calling for a general election has reached more than 600,000 signatures – with 646 coming from people living in the Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency and 613 in Blackpool South as of 3pm on Monday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing increasing calls to stand down

The petition asks for "an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government".

It lists the war in Ukraine, problems with the Northern Ireland protocol, looming recession and renewed calls for Scottish independence as among "the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes".

The three largest opposition parties in Westminster – Labour, the SNP, and the Liberal Democrats – all called for a general election last week, in response to the economic problems brought on by the Government's September mini-budget.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Prime Minister had "trashed the British economy" and "humiliated the Conservative Government in the eyes of the world".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Hunt addresses the Commons having ripped up the Truss Government's 'mini-budget'

“People are angry, they are fed up, and they’re worried about the future, but above all, they are furious with this Conservative Party, so I think it’s time they had their say – it’s time for a general election,” he told BBC News.

At 639,506 signatures and counting, it is currently the most signed open petition on the Parliament website.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also heaped scorn on Ms Truss's Government, calling the events of the last month "grotesque chaos".

Advertisement Hide Ad

He laid the blame squarely on the Conservative party for surging mortgage rates and pensions dropping in value.

Mr Hunt appeared to rule out an early election over the weekend.