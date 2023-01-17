The council’s Planning Committee is being recommended to approve a full application for the Revoe Sports Village to be built on land just north of the Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road stadium.

The scheme already has £6.5m earmarked towards it from Blackpool’s Town Deal, with a further application for funding expected to be made to the Football Foundation.

The planned layout of the sports village

Permission is being sought for an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single storey changing pavilion and a storage building.

There would be a new vehicular access off Seasiders Way and the current 179 space car park would be replaced by 160 parking spaces. Areas of public realm and landscaping are also included in the proposals.

A council planning report says: “The intended programme of use and focus of this facility will be meeting mostly non-formal community football needs of Blackpool Football Community Trust.

“It is noted that the project will target under-represented groups and provide facilities for junior boys football, as well as for female football development, including Blackpool Football Club women and girls.

Artist's impression of the new sports facilities

“In addition, the facility will promote older people and adult activity, be a mental health hub, as well as support educational needs for access to 3G artificial grass pitch provision.

“The site of the new facilities is also directly to the north of Blackpool Football Club’s Bloomfield Road stadium.”

The Blackpool Community Trust, which is a charity, will also work with schools in the area which currently have limited outdoor space to provide their pupils with chances to play football.

Other activities which would be held on the pitches include walking football, fitness programmes, disability sessions and school holiday camps.

The main pitch would be lit by eight 15 metre high floodlights and the five-a-side pitch by four 10 metre high floodlights, with both sets of lights around 36 metres away from the nearest dwelling on Johnston Street and they would be shrouded and angled to reduce light spill.

