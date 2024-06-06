Developers reveal plans for fire ravaged site in Blackpool town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool town centre store destroyed in a Christmas-time blaze is set to be rebuilt with developers unveiling plans for a new contemporary building.

The Nail Emporium on Church Street was engulfed in smoke and flames after a fire broke out in the early afternoon of Boxing Day 2022.

Inside the Nail Emporium which burnt down on Boxing Day 2022

Eight fire engines attended but despite fighting the blaze for several hours the building collapsed leaving only the back wall standing. No-one was injured in the incident.

The remains of the building were demolished in September last year and since then the site has remained boarded up, but now proposals have been revealed to build new commercial premises on the same footprint in the heart of the town centre.

The beauty salon suffered a partial collapse due to the fire leaving only the back wall standing.

A planning application with blueprints drawn up by Blackpool-based James Scott Associates sets out details of a new two-storey unit which would fill the same space as the former property. Documents say: "The proposed frontage to Church Street will be a modern style glass front, similar to that which existed before the fire."

The building before the fire (Google)

The site, between The Works and the British Heart Foundation store, is within the Town Centre Conservation Area and a building has existed there in different forms since at least 1892. The collapse of walls following the fire revealed evidence of the site's historical significance after a sign was revealed advertising the Clifton Arms Hotel Livery Stables which were next door.

Demolition revealed an old sign for livery stables (picture from James Scott Associates)

The building was altered in the post-war period and it is believed the frontage which was lost probably dated back to around 1973. The applicant says "any opportunity to redevelop the property and change the appearance should be considered favourably."

Following the blaze Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the severity and extensive damage.The incident led to disruption with other businesses having to take action to prevent smoke spreading into their properties, while it also attracted crowds of onlookers.