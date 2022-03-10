Row over spending as councillors narrowly pass new Blackpool Council budget

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams told the annual budget meeting although cuts in government funding had reached a cumulative total of £1.4bn over the past 12 years, the ruling Labour group was not axing any services or making compulsory redundancies.

But Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams said the town had received £2bn in government grants in the past decade but much of this had “slipped through the council’s fingers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Town Hall on Talbot Road

The budget, which includes cuts of £8.6m and a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax, was approved by 20 votes to 18, with one abstention.

Coun Lynn Williams said although had to be made, “we steadfastly refuse to let this stand in the way of progress.”

She added the council would continue with its regeneration programme, while “continuing to support the most vulnerable people.”

The leader said raising council tax was “not something we want to do as we understand the difficulties our residents are facing due to the rising cost of living.

“But the sustained cuts in local government funding give us little choice.”

But Coun Tony Williams claimed the council was “cash rich” thanks to government grants.

He said: “Unfortunately due to delayed projects, over budget spending and chaotic management, lots of this money has just slipped through the council’s fingers.”

Conservative councillor Rick Scott said many residents were “fed up of what they get for their council tax” while Coun Gerard Walsh said the council had “had a billion pounds in the last decade and is still topping all the wrong tables” when it came to mortality and poverty.

But Labour’s Coun David Collett said the priority was to protect services, especially as more residents began to feel the pinch due to pressures on the economy.

He said: “Our services will still be here despite everything that is going on.”

The budget is for the financial year beginning on April 1. Anyone who lives in band A to D property will receive a £150 rebate on their bill which is designed to help people through the energy crisis.