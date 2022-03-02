The charge for band D is due to increase by £66 to £2,063 for the financial year 2022/23 compared to £1,997 for the current year after the ruling Labour executive approved a rise of 2.99 per cent.

The total includes precepts of £236 towards the cost of policing, £77 towards the fire service and £206 for adult social care (all for band D).

However the majority of Blackpool residents will benefit from a council tax rebate with 94 per cent of households eligible for the £150 payment from the government.

Blackpool Town Hall on Talbot Road

Anyone who lives in a property within bands A to D will be eligible for the payment.

People who pay council tax by direct debit will see the cash go directly into their bank accounts from April, and the government is urging people to set up direct debits if they do not already have one.

Those who do not pay by direct debit will be contacted by the council and invited to make a claim.

Blackpool Council will hold its annual Budget Meeting on Tuesday March 8 when the new council tax charges are expected to be approved along with spending on services of £160m.

A total of £8.6m is earmarked to be cut from this year’s budget but there will be no compulsory job losses and services such as libraries and leisure centres have been protected.

The meeting will also be asked to approve a £900,000 dividend from the council-owned Sandcastle Water Park which had its most profitable year in 2021/22 as visitors poured back into Blackpool.

The council tax bill for each banding for 2022/23 (with last year’s figure in brackets) is Band A: £1,375 (up from £1,331); Band B: £1,605 (£1,553); Band C: £1,834 (£1,775); Band D: £2,063 (£1,997); Band E: £2,522 (£2,441); Band F: £2,980 (£2,885); Band G: £3,439 (£3,329); Band H: £4,127 (£3,995).