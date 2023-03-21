Report warns of urgent need for new air traffic control tower at Blackpool Airport

The report adds there is no alternative but to replace the current tower which is 70 years old.

Engineering consultants WSP were appointed by the council last July and have now been tasked with delivering a feasibility report.

Inside the air traffic control tower at Blackpool Airport

While some details of the plan remain under wraps, a council report says: “A replacement for the air traffic control facility at Blackpool Airport is required within the next few years in accordance with the approved Enterprise Zone delivery and masterplans to maximise future development potential.

“The existing ATC control tower is over 70 years old and in deteriorating condition and will be unable to continue in operation for many more years without substantial refurbishment works being undertaken, which would require the temporary closure of the airport to undertake.

“An assessment of options including a switch to new digital technology has been undertaken by consultants THINK on behalf of Blackpool Airport and their preferred option for provision of a new control tower has been approved by the board of Blackpool Airport Operations Limited.

“To enable the airport operational masterplan to be completed and the final design of proposed solar PV arrays at the airport, it is now necessary to identify potential locations for a new control tower which satisfy CAA safety and operational requirements.”

Earlier this month the airport revealed it has also invested in new navigational equipment to assist pilots and air traffic controllers.

The VHF Direction Finder is accurate to within two degrees and allows air traffic controllers to track and confirm aircraft positioning, confirm turns after take-off and confirm runway positioning.

Pilots and aircraft will also benefit from the technology, allowing them to request the homing bearings to help with directional travel to the runway.