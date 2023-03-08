The installation of a VHF Direction Finder represents the latest stage of investment in the council-owned airport which recently published a 10-year business plan to increase growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the operational benefits for both pilots and air traffic controllers, the new system will prevent misidentification of the nearby Warton Aerodrome.

The air traffic control tower at Blackpool Airport

Currently some pilots, who are unfamiliar with the area, may sometimes see the airfield operated by BAE Systems at Warton and at first glance think it is Blackpool Airport before realising it is not and needing to correct themselves.

The new system will stop that from happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Peters, managing director of Blackpool Airport, said: “The heritage and history of Blackpool Airport is well known, and we are now looking towards an exciting future which will see us become a leading corporate aircraft, GA (general aviation) and flight training hub.

“We are exploring the possibilities of new hangars and the opportunities for aviation businesses which the surrounding Enterprise Zone brings, as well as a future plan for regional commercial passenger flights, which could benefit from leading sustainable aviation technologies.

The HASYS Class A equipment.

“We will also continue to be a great destination for flight training and general aviation activities, and these investments will support customers to enjoy the best experience when operating in and out of Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HASYS Class A equipment, which is accurate to within two degrees, allows air traffic controllers to track and confirm aircraft positioning.

Pilots and aircraft will also benefit from the technology, allowing them to request the homing bearings to help with directional travel to the runway.

In addition to aiding with direction tracking, the VDF system also supports air traffic controllers with confirmations of turns after take-off, confirmation of runway positioning and supporting student pilot navigational training.

Blackpool Council bought the airport from Balfour Beatty in September 2017 for £4.25m to save it from the risk of permanent closure and to secure its long-term future as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £2m has already been invested in the 114-year-old airport, including improvements to new airport lighting wiring systems, pavement and runway works, a new voice communication system for air traffic control, on top of the new VDF system.

Plans are underway for the development of a new air traffic control system, new fuel farm and fire station, as well as development of both corporate aircraft and general aviation facilities.

Last year, the airport completed more than 40,000 aircraft movements, an increase on the last pre-Covid year in 2019.

After transferring the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) licences back under the control of the airport in November 2021 and appointing a new managing director, the airport is now implementing a 10-year business plan to increase and grow the profile of the airport, upgrading existing infrastructure and creating a long-term, commercially sustainable, future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad