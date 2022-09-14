A bank holiday has been declared on Monday, September 19 as the nation says a final farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Numerous services will be affected on the day, including some bin collections across the Fylde coast.

Here is everything you need to know about the changes to bin collections in your area:

Bin collections have changed for some residents across the Fylde coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is happening to bin collections in Blackpool?

Blackpool Council has confirmed there will be no changes to the date of household and trade waste collections due to take place on Monday, September 19.

However, the times will be different to normal.

Collections will start from 6am, with the crew pausing between 11am and noon. Residents are being asked to ensure any bins/bags are ready for collection at this earlier time.

Fylde Council has released this information about changes to bin collections in Fylde

What is happening to bin collections in Fylde?

Refuse and recycling collection services will be suspended in Fylde on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Collection services will take place the day after their scheduled date meaning collections due to take place on Monday, September 19 will now happen on Tuesday, September 20 and so on.

Normal collections in Fylde will resume from Monday, September 26.

What is happening to bin collections in Wyre?

Residents in Fleetwood, Catterall or Billsborrow have been warned that the usual waste and recycling collections due to take place on Monday, September 19 will be rearranged to Saturday, September 17.

People are also being asked to ensure that their bin is out by 7am on Saturday to avoid missing the collection.

Bin collection times for residents in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Thornton will remain unaffected as they take place later in the week.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but this is to ensure everyone across the borough, including our waste operators, can mourn the loss of the Queen along with the rest of the country on Monday, September 19.