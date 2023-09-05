Blackpool Council is set to invest millions of pounds over the next few years in an ongoing renewal programme of the steel and paint work at Blackpool Tower.

The Grade I listed attraction will remain open throughout the essential work to protect the structure of the world famous landmark.

Funding of £11m will come from prudential borrowing, with the overall cost forecast to be around £16.7m over the loan period of up to 24 years. Revenue from the attraction will fund the repayments.

A council report says maintenance has taken place since the council bought the Tower in 2010 including replacing the lift shaft and renewing steelwork.

But it warns: “However, due to the age of the structure and minimal maintenance historically, in addition to the geographical location of the Tower and the associated exposure to adverse weather, works continue to be required.”

The report says the investment is vital if the Tower is to continue to operate as a world class attraction.

It says: “The works are essential in order to significantly extend the useful economic life of the asset, preserve and maintain the structural integrity of the Tower and safeguard the ability to continue to operate the Tower as a world-class family focused visitor destination and one of Blackpool’s flagship visitor attractions.”

Currently Ove Arup, the council’s structural engineer, carries out two structural surveys each year, backed up by desk top analysis.

As repairs are carried out, it is proposed to repaint the steelwork using paint which has a 20 year lifespan.

Scaffolding and wraps around the steelwork will be needed, and will move up the 518ft high structure as required, with work affecting the main tourist areas including the Tower Eye being doing out of season.

The council’s executive is being recommended to approve the programme of work and the funding when it meets on September 11.

The latest surveys show the following work is required –

Removal of the existing stair structure and making good

Further steel, concrete and paint renewal works to the lift shafts and lift pit

Replacement of individual steel components, members and connections across the entire structure

Replacement of secondary steel elements

Repainting of the structure in accordance with the Ove Arup Limited specification requirements

Removal of redundant items such as secondary steel and other miscellaneous items

Replacement of ladder platforms and landings and the associated support steelwork

Repair and renewal of concrete structural elements

Some maintenance work was carried out on the Tower steelwork last winter, while other recent investment includes £1m to repair the ceiling at the Tower Circus ahead of the 2022 season, and a £1.1m refurbishment of the Tower Ballroom ceiling in 2021, partially funded by a £750,000 government grant.

A £6m project of repairs and repainting between 2008 and 2016 saw the Tower wrapped in a cradle of scaffolding, but it is hoped to minimise the visual impact of scaffolding this time round.

Paint developed by Ove Arup will have a life of 20 years which will help spread costs out.