Listed building consent has been approved for the scheme to remove bulbs on the crow’s nest of the Grade I listed landmark and install new LED lights in their place.

Recent surveys of the Tower, which is owned by Blackpool Council, have found non-original thin steel plates used for lighting strips are badly corroded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven lighting strips have already been removed, but the remainder now need to be taken off using specialist equipment in order to minimise the risk of damage.

New lights are to be fitted to the top of Blackpool Tower

They would be replaced with new fittings, each holding an LED lighting unit. The current lights also obscure some of the decorative detail of the steelwork.

No objections were received to the proposals from heritage guardians including Blackpool Civic Trust and the Victorian Society who were both consulted.

A council report confirming the decision to approve the work says measures will be taken to protect the fabric of the Tower while the lights are upgraded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says work “would be carried out by using a reciprocating saw to carefullycut through the welded connection points and leave the supporting structure smooth and flush.

“The work will be carried out by operatives experienced in the use of the specific tools involved, and in similar conditions, in order to minimise the risk of damage to adjacent surfaces.”