Proposals for new Blackpool bar spark fears of noise and anti-social behaviour
An application was submitted in March to Blackpool Council for a licence for premises on Highfield Road which is already home to a number of late-night bars and restaurants.
The latest venture would see Ms Anna's Emporium converted to the new drinking venue called The G.O.A.T. if councillors agree to the licence when the panel meets on Wednesday, May 29.
The application is seeking a premises licence including for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises between 11am and 11pm Monday to Wednesday; between 11am and midnight Thursday to Saturday and midday until midnight on Sundays. The premises supervisor would be Sean Roberts, and the venue would be able to seat up to 80 people with up to 10 jobs created.
But two representations have been submitted to the council objecting to the licence and raising fears it could lead to more noise and anti-social behaviour in the area. One objector warns in their submission: "Over weekends we currently deal with bottle bin noise and noise pollution from the plethora of other bars on the road at anti-social hours."
The police have not objected providing conditions are met including the provision of CCTV cameras and the use of a Challenge 25 policy to prevent underage drinking.
In its application form, the operator says it will liaise with taxi firms and customers to ensure people leave quietly especially late at night.
Two bars in the area have closed in recent times - Marvins on Highfield Road, and Lateo on St Annes Road.
